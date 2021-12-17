Bitcoin Private Hits Market Capitalization of $7.31 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00003256 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $7.31 million and $11.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00322446 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00143041 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00087262 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

