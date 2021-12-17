BitWhite Achieves Market Capitalization of $134,139.75 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $134,139.75 and approximately $120,404.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.