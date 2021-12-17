BlackHat (BLKC) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $995,311.76 and approximately $329,065.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000868 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00054157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.51 or 0.08244488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00079293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,880.64 or 0.99873587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00051838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

