BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $97.87

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.87 and last traded at $98.20, with a volume of 782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.82.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $635,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,105,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,713 shares of company stock worth $29,995,452 in the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

