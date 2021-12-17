BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust accounts for 1.0% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 29.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period.

Shares of BME stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

