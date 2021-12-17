BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 112,080.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $909.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $920.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $899.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

