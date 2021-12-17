BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lifted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $67,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after buying an additional 56,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK opened at $921.55 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $920.33 and a 200-day moving average of $899.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

