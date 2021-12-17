BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the November 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 17.5% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 94,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 46,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

