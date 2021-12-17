BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Up 3.6%

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. 5,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,106,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,911,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,140,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

