Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.4% over the last three years.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Shares of BGB stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.