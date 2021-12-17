Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.4% over the last three years.
Shares of BGB stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $14.14.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
