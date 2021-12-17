Blank Wallet Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001208 BTC on major exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and $952,709.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00053275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.90 or 0.08303693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00077026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,286.45 or 0.99859229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

