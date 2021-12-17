Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) CEO Christopher William Walters Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) CEO Christopher William Walters bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $167,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $817.50 million, a PE ratio of -39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. Blucora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.21 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,977,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after buying an additional 97,599 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Blucora by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after buying an additional 30,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Blucora by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 96,535 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Blucora by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after buying an additional 359,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Blucora by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

