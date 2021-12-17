Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OWL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $187,575.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,572,155 shares of company stock valued at $70,484,542 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000,000. Brown University lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brown University now owns 37,089,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,898 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,800,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

