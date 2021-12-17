Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $122.20

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.20 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 120.20 ($1.59). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 120.20 ($1.59), with a volume of 347,137 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £604.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

