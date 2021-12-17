Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.07

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 2903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on BVH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $683.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $382,510.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $105,975.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320 in the last 90 days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 184,675 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 93,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 201,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 90,877 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

