Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.07

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 2903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.
A number of brokerages have commented on BVH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $683.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.83.
In related news, CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $382,510.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $105,975.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320 in the last 90 days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 184,675 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 93,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 201,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 90,877 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:BVH)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
