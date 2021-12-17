BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust (LON:BCI) Stock Price Up 2.2%

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 332 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 332 ($4.39). Approximately 30,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 69,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of £355.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 322.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 325.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

In other BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust news, insider Jonathan H. Cartwright acquired 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £19,897.60 ($26,295.23).

About BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust (LON:BCI)

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

