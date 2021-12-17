BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to Market Perform

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,259. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

