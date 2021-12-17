BMO Capital Markets Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $460.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.07.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.06. Accenture has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $413.65. The stock has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

