BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BNC Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.96 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

