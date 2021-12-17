BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.45.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $53,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.