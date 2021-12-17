Boku (LON:BOKU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $112.40

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 112.40 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.28), with a volume of 44481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.26).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Boku in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Boku alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 184.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £510.25 million and a P/E ratio of -31.67.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.