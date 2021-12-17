boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Cut to Hold at Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BHHOF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.50.

Shares of BHHOF stock remained flat at $$2.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

