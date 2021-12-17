Boris Shnayder Sells 1,250 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Boris Shnayder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.49, for a total transaction of $833,112.50.

On Friday, October 15th, Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $636.85. 20,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.90 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $645.76 and its 200-day moving average is $594.20.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

