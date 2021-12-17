Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3.13 ($0.04). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 271,254 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 12.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

