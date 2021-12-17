bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf cut bpost SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €8.70 ($9.78) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.35.

BPOSY stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.08. bpost SA/NV has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

