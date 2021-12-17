Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded by Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

BAK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braskem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braskem currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Get Braskem alerts:

Shares of Braskem stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. Braskem has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $26.93.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Braskem will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $2.7104 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Braskem by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Braskem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Braskem by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Braskem by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.