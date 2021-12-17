Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Get Braze alerts:

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $60.97 on Monday. Braze has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.