Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.96. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 10,388 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHG shares. Cowen lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). As a group, analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.