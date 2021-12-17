Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $111.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions traded as low as $114.82 and last traded at $115.85, with a volume of 1489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.39.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BFAM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

