Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 7,029 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 122.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average of $116.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

