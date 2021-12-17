Brio Consultants LLC Sells 20 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 13,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.8% during the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 220,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE BIO traded down $4.68 on Friday, reaching $729.66. 519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,338. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $545.00 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $750.30 and a 200 day moving average of $726.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

