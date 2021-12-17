Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $168.20 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $168,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,862.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,903.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,765.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

