Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 12,187 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,187 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises about 1.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $96,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $137.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.89. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $138.10.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

