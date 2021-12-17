Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 874 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $66,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $331.01 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

