Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BRST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679. Broad Street Realty has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients.

