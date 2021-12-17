Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the November 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Broadstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Acquisition by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Acquisition by 293.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 153,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 114,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

