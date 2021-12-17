Brokerages Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report ($0.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($1.15). Seagen posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 187.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($3.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.92.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,565 shares of company stock worth $75,830,536. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Seagen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 438.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 81.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.78. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $202.60.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.