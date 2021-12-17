Brokerages Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Syneos Health posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $98.67. 18,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,364. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health has a one year low of $65.92 and a one year high of $104.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,561 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Syneos Health by 15.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

