Brokerages Anticipate Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post $144.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.12 million and the highest is $147.47 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $148.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $574.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $568.51 million to $583.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $562.42 million, with estimates ranging from $520.17 million to $580.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGP. Jonestrading downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,868 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,661,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,873,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. 7,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

