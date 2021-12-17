Brokerages Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.99. AMERISAFE reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMSF shares. TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 92,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,791. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $67.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 283.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 304,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after acquiring an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth approximately $5,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 23.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

