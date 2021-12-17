Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.99 Million

Brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to post sales of $162.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.07 million. Employers posted sales of $191.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $651.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.60 million to $666.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $680.02 million, with estimates ranging from $670.85 million to $689.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 19.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIG stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,240. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. Employers has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

