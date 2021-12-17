Brokerages Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.47. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,443 shares of company stock worth $1,916,326 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

