Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Price Target at C$2,335.71

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2,350.00.

CSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,400.00 target price (up previously from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$2,186.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$46.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,165.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2,042.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,530.35 and a 1-year high of C$2,283.86.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 67.2300023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

