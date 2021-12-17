Brokerages Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of ERF opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.94. Enerplus has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $10.91.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,232 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter worth $507,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,320,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,980,000 after acquiring an additional 281,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 73.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

