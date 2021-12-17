Brokerages Set Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SFRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SFRGY opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

