Brokers Offer Predictions for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.09. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $66.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

