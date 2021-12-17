Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives C$46.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN traded up C$1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$41.88 and a 12 month high of C$63.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.03 billion and a PE ratio of -44.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -121.89%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

