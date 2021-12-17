Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 357.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

NYSE BURL opened at $271.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.40. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.87. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.07 and a 1 year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.24.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

