Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $48.67 million and approximately $67,777.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.11 or 0.00392092 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000154 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.