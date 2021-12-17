C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC remained flat at $$30.50 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 745,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,052. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. Research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $92,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,137. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 184,303 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,398,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

